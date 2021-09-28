Ministers lack of urgency on Owenacurra Mental Health Centre unacceptable - Pat Buckley TD

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East Pat Buckley has described the lack of urgency by Minister Stephen Donnelly in responding to concerns over the proposed closure of Owenacurra Mental Health Centre as "deeply disappointing and unacceptable".

Teachta Buckley was commenting on the failure of the Minister to respond to requests by his office, local members of the community, and families affected to meet and discuss a solution.

The Cork East TD said:

“I have repeatedly called for the Minister, his Department and the HSE to engage more transparently and willingly with those affected by the planned closure of this vital centre.

"Last week I emailed Minister Donnnelly and Minister of State Butler requesting that they meet with all local TD’s jointly. I have received no response.

“So far in my communications with the Department and the HSE I have only received sketchy replies which lack details or commitments.

"Some families have not been contacted directly by the HSE at all or communication has been inadequate.

“I welcome that the closure date has been delayed but we have no clarity on if there is a new date for closure, what is being planned and if any real effort is being made to resolve the issue.

"Day-based services are now not operating properly at all.

"The HSE cannot kick the can down the road and hope that we will forget. We will continue to fight for local mental health services.”