Urgent action needed to tackle the increase of children presenting with eating disorders - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called for urgent action to tackle the increase of children presenting with eating disorders.

The Health Service Executive says anorexia has the highest death rate of all mental health disorders

Teachta Ward said:

“New figures released by the HSE show that there has been a rise in the number of children with eating disorders.

“A total of 247 people had inpatient admissions in hospital last year due to either anorexia or bulimia.

“In 2020, there were 121 anorexia hospital discharges for U16s. This number is up compared to the 104 hospitalisations in 2019.

“I echo the call from medical experts this week from Temple Street Children’s Hospital and the Irish Medical Organisation that there needs to be more funding for eating disorder treatment services.

“Sinn Féin tabled a motion last night to tackle the waiting lists in our hospitals. If a young person is struggling and then placed on a long waiting list that's a very challenging situation,”

"Eating disorders can cause serious physical and psychological harm to the sufferer. The Health Service Executive says anorexia has the highest death rate of all mental health disorders.

“This situation is unfolding as we heard this week that the Government have not spent the €10million of additional funding for mental health supports announced in February.

“There is a lack of urgency from this Government and these children need help urgently."