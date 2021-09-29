Ó Donnghaile welcomes EU Digitial Certificate for Irish passport holders in the north

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“It’s welcome news that the Portal for Irish Passport holders in the north to apply for an EU Digitial Cert has gone live.

“This is a vital step in ensuring EU rights and entitlements for Irish passport holders in the north.

“Applicants from the north should be aware that when applying for their EU Digital Cert, they will require a QR Code which is provided by the Department of Health’s Digital Certificate in the north.

“I am aware that some people are facing initial difficulties when applying and I hope the Department for Health in the south can provide clarity and rectify these technical issues as soon as possible.

“I am also conscious that many people resident in the south who received a vaccine in the north are still facing a degree of uncertainty and I hope Minister Donnelly and his department can assist them in resolving this anomaly without delay.

“The link to apply for EU Digitial Cert is: https://covidcertificateportal.gov.ie/en-US/third-country-cert-request/”