Hospital Car Parking charges a burden for Health and Social Care workers - McCann
Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has said that hospital car parking charges are an unfair tax on health and social care workers.
The West Belfast MLA said:
"Hospital car parking charges for workers were resumed at the beginning of September after months of suspension during the COVID pandemic.
"I have heard directly from workers, some who have responded to the workforce appeal and returned to assist during this current staffing crisis, who are paying up to £60.00 a week just to park at their place of employment.
"This in an untenable financial stress for workers who we need so desperately due to the staffing crisis across the health and social care sector.
"My colleague Colm Gildernew MLA, Chair of the Health Committee, today asked the Health Minister to look for a way to suspend charges for workers again until my Private Members Bill makes its way through the assembly.
"Hospital car parking charges must be abolished permanently for everyone. They are affectively a cut to the pay of the many health and social care workers who have to use them daily and pose a significant inequality for rural constituents who have very little access to public transport."