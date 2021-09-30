Threats against Health Minister 'appalling and absolutely disgraceful' - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said that threats made against Health Minister Robin Swann are “appalling and absolutely disgraceful”.

The Chair of the Health Committee said:

“The recent threats directed towards the Health Minister are appalling and absolutely disgraceful.

“My thoughts first and foremost are with Robin and his family at this time.

"There is no place for this in society.

“Robin has been the health minister throughout this particularly difficult time when we have all been facing a global pandemic and that makes these threats even more despicable.

“The Health Minister and all elected representatives must be free to do their work free from harassment and threats.”