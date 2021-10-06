Boylan urges Infrastructure Minister Mallon to support Bus and Coach Sector

Sinn Fein MLA Cathal Boylan has called on Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to provide support to the bus and coach sector which is still facing hardship due to Covid-19.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Covid completely decimated business in the bus and coach sector and recovery has been very limited so far.

“Previous schemes through the Department for Infrastructure provided some support but even then only around half of businesses were eligible.

"Many operators are still in a very difficult financial position as overheads continue to take a toll, which has been worsened with the ending of Furlough.

“Today I called for the Infrastructure Committee to write to Minister Mallon to urge her to provide proper support to the bus and coach sector.

"It is vital that we help hard-hit workers and businesses with the support they need to recover from Covid-19.”