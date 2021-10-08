Continuing energy price increases ‘hugely concerning’ – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has expressed concern at continuing energy price increases as we move into the winter.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“On an almost daily basis wholesale gas prices are hitting record highs; this will have a knock-on impact if further price rises are passed on to customers in gas and electricity bills.

“At the same time oil prices have also increased and many households here rely on oil for their heating.

“These huge increases come at a time when Boris Johnson's government has just slashed Universal Credit and the furlough scheme has ended, putting huge pressure on already struggling workers and families.

“We need to see action now from the Tory government to alleviate the crisis in cost of living and take the burden off ordinary people.

“Without it many families will be plunged into poverty in the coming months.

“A level of funding in line with the huge increases in energy should be made available to support families who will undoubtedly be impacted by price rises.”