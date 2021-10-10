Baker condemns intimidation of workers at vaccination clinic

Sinn Féin Councillor Danny Baker has condemned the intimidation of health workers by a small number of protestors at a health service pop-up vaccine clinic in West Belfast.

The Colin Councillor said:

“There can be absolutely no place in our society for the harassment of health workers.

“The intimidation of health workers by a small number of protestors at a pop-up vaccination clinic in the Colin area is completely unacceptable.

“Our health workers have done amazing work throughout the pandemic in saving lives and protecting the most vulnerable, they have the respect and support of the overwhelming majority of people.

“The vaccine offers the best chance of getting though the pandemic.

"Sinn Féin will continue to fully support our health workers in their efforts to protect our community and take us through this pandemic.”