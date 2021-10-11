Time for action to end labour shortage crisis – Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has said current labour shortages in agri-food and haulage are a direct result of the Brexit delivered by the Tories and the DUP.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA also confirmed that Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Assembly on Monday calling for action to end this crisis.

Jemma Dolan said:

“Boris Johnson and his government’s Brexit has created a crisis in the production of agri-food and the transporting of goods through lorry driver shortages.

“Alongside the reckless move to end freedom of movement with its xenophobic undercurrents which has seen many EU citizens leaving, the Tories are refusing to recognise the need to ensure skilled workers from across the EU who want to work here can do so.

“The British Government needs to find a solution to the problem of labour shortages which they created through their hard Brexit and ensure EU citizens can work in the north.

“Sinn Féin’s Assembly motion calls on the Economy Minister to put pressure on the British government to act to end the labour shortage crisis and resolve the issues facing workers and local businesses.”