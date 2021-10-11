Brogan welcomes plan to ban smoking in cars
Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has said plans to ban smoking in a car with more than one passenger will help protect children from second-hand smoking.
The West Tyrone MLA said:
“I welcome plans from the health minister to ban smoking in cars which have more than one passenger.
“Breathing in second-hand smoke has a damaging impact on people’s health.
“This ban will help protect people, particularly children and young people, from the damaging impact of second-hand smoking.”