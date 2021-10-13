Sinn Féin to seek Assembly recall to demonstrate support for Protocol – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has confirmed that the party has tabled a recall of the Assembly to reiterate its support for the Protocol and to condemn threats by the British government to trigger Article 16 or unilaterally renege on its agreement with the EU.

This follows the publication of fresh proposals by the EU to enable businesses to continue trading within the British and EU Single Markets.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“The EU has today published proposals to give certainty to local businesses and makes the Protocol work easier for them.

“The Protocol is an international treaty between the EU and the British government which recognises the special status of this island and stops a hard border in Ireland.

“It protects our peace process and the Good Friday Agreement. It safeguards jobs and the all-island economy.

“It is supported by the majority of political parties and the majority of MLAs in the Assembly.

“The British government and the DUP have dishonestly promoted a false narrative that the Protocol does not enjoy the support or consent of the people of the north. That is untrue.

“The reality is that Brexit does not command the support or consent of the Assembly.

"Sinn Féin has tabled a motion to recall the Assembly, this will allow the it to demonstrate its democratic support for the Protocol and for the efforts of the EU to make it work more smoothly.

“It is a direct result of the hard Brexit imposed by Boris Johnson’s Tory government and their allies in the DUP on the people of the north who voted to remain in the EU.”