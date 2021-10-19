Pa Daly TD welcomes HSE recruitment news

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has welcomed the HSE recruitment drive for Home Help staff, and a key appointment at University Hospital Kerry.

Teachta Daly said:

“In the midst of much depressing news regarding the HSE lack of resources lately and the ongoing crisis at UHK, I was delighted to hear from Community Healthcare that they are actively recruiting additional Home Help and Support staff.

“I have been contacted by families in West and North Kerry lately who have been adversely impacted by these shortages, so this is encouraging news and I welcome it.

“It was also confirmed to me that University Hospital Kerry has appointed a Podiatrist and they will take up their post as soon as possible.

“The lack of a senior Podiatrist for months now has been a cause of concern for patients suffering from foot ulcers in particular, with some having to travel out of the county for care.

“It is important that the HSE hires necessary resources, without delay, to provide the level of Community and Hospital based healthcare that the people of Kerry need.

“There have been too many recruitment challenges in the past and I am hopeful that this will change going forward.”