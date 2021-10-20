All-Ireland dialogue key to building economy and maximising benefits offered by Protocol - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has said that all-Ireland dialogue is key to helping build our economy and maximising the benefits and protections offered by the Protocol.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile was speaking after a joint meeting between The Executive Office and the Seanad’s Brexit Committees today.

Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

“I welcome today’s joint meeting between Assembly’s Executive Office and the Seanad’s Brexit Committees.

“It is important in the context of Brexit and all-Ireland engagement that views are exchanged and learned from.

“It is also vital to build on the protections afforded by the Protocol to develop the all-island economy.

“It is important that stakeholders ensure they are articulating the clear realities about the impact of the protocol and the protections and opportunities it is providing to businesses and the economy set against the consequences of a Brexit the majority of the north voted against.

“It is also an opportunity for an Oireachtas Committee to hear directly about the issues of concern regarding citizens’ rights and the need to protect our people.

“I look forward to our Committees engaging in Leinster House as the Seanad members prepare our report.”