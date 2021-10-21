Hargey calls on DUP to end block on Bedroom Tax protections

Sinn Féin MLA and Minister in the northern Executive, Deirdre Hargey has today called for the DUP to end its blockage of the extension of vital welfare protections for low-paid workers and families and the most vulnerable.

Deirdre Hargey said:

“I have always been clear that extending the welfare protections and binning the Bedroom Tax is a priority.

“The legislation is ready, and the funding is there to do this, but it is being blocked by the DUP.

“Over the past 18 months, I have repeatedly asked for the extension of welfare protections to be discussed by the Executive, however it has been blocked from reaching the agenda by the DUP.

“I have written to other parties seeking their support for the protections to be included on the Executive agenda as a matter of urgency. Despite getting their support, it is still being blocked.

“I made another request for the welfare supports to be put on the agenda at the Executive meeting on 21 October 2021, but the DUP blocked it again.

“My proposals would put money in the pockets of low-paid workers and families and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“My legislation would close loopholes which have caused hundreds of families with children to be denied access to payments.

“This is unacceptable, and I am calling on the DUP to end its blockage and stand with other parties to support people who need it most.”