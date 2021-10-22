Ní Chuilín welcomes plan to build 123 homes in New Lodge

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed plans to build 123 new homes in the Upper New Lodge.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“I’m delighted that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has announced £37 million to build 123 new homes in the Upper New Lodge.

“This will deliver high quality, social and affordable homes for families in North Belfast.

“It will also see the regeneration of the area and run-down buildings being replaced by new, first-class homes.

“Delivering more homes and transforming housing is a commitment for Sinn Féin and I am pleased that Minister Hargey continues to deliver on her promise to build homes where they are needed most.

“I look forward to seeing work beginning on these homes and the first families getting their keys upon completion.”