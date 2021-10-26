Further route announcements at Shannon welcomed – Senator Paul Gavan
Sinn Féin Senator Paul Gavan has welcomed the news that Ryanair have announced three further routes for their Winter schedule from Shannon Airport. The routes will service Fuerteventura, Birmingham and Budapest.
Seanadóir Gavan said:
“I was pleased this morning to hear of the expansion of the Ryanair services from Shannon Airport.
“This is very welcome news for an airport that has been virtually decimated over the past 18 months due to Covid-19, which led to many job losses and posed a real threat to the future of the airport.
“This recent announcement shows the commitment to the future of Shannon and the greater Mid-West region.
“Shannon is the beating heart of the Mid-West and while these announcements are very welcome, we must ensure that we do not take the foot off the pedal at this crucial juncture.
“In a recent debate with the new Chairman of the Shannon Group in the Dáil’s Transport Committee we heard of a number of possible proposals to ensure the future of Shannon.
"It is imperative now that the Government pays heed to these suggestions and shows their commitment to the future of Shannon Airport.
"In particular the government needs to change the current structures which pit Shannon in direct competition against Dublin and Cork Airports.”