Teachers should enjoy the same protections as other workers- Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said teachers should enjoy the same protections as other workers.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“Exemptions to fair employment legislation for teachers are outdated and should be removed.

“Teachers should enjoy the same protections as other workers.

“That is the view of the Equality Commission and many teaching unions and political parties.

“I’m hopeful that those of us who want to advance equality and workers’ rights can make progress on this issue.”