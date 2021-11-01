Communities must be supported to tackle climate emergency – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said communities must be supported to tackle the climate emergency.

Speaking after launching a party document on tackling the climate crisis at the UN’s COP26 summit in Glasgow today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“The COP26 summit is an important opportunity to send a clear message on the actions that will need to be taken by governments to tackle the climate emergency.

“Today at the summit, attended by world leaders, Sinn Féin have launched a document on green energy and tackling the climate emergency.

“Just like the Covid19 pandemic, climate change doesn’t recognise borders and we need an all-Ireland approach.

“We must secure a fair transition to a low carbon economy and increase support for rural communities and family farms.

“There’s an onus on big corporations to decarbonise and work to deliver green jobs and healthier, first-class public transport for all.

“Sinn Féin will play our part in the fight back against climate change and protecting the environment for future generations.”