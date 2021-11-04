DUP reneges again on commitment to bin the bedroom tax – Hargey

Sinn Féin MLA and minister in the northern executive, Deirdre Hargey has reiterated calls on the DUP to end its block on vital welfare protections for low-paid workers and families and the most vulnerable.

The South Belfast MLA said:

“Binning the Bedroom Tax and extending welfare protections for low-paid workers, families and the most vulnerable is a key priority for me.

“Over the last 18 months, I have attempted to get my proposals to the Executive for discussion and agreement and as of today, the DUP have now blocked it 41 times.

““The extension of these protections was agreed in January 2020 as part of New Decade, New Approach, but once again, the DUP has reneged on an agreement.

“It is obvious that the DUP care little about the interests of ordinary workers and families.

“The DUP can delay change but they can’t stop it.

““This DUP bad faith is blocking my proposals which would put money in the pockets of low-paid workers and families and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“My legislation would close loopholes which have caused hundreds of families with children to be denied access to payments.

“This is unacceptable, and I am calling on the DUP to end its blockage and get this money not the pockets of the people who need it most.” ENDS/CRÍOCH