North leading the way on supports for workers suffering loss of a child or miscarriage

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said today the north will become a leader in these islands with legislation for paid leave for workers suffering the loss of a child or a miscarriage.

The new measure will come into effect next year as a result of amendments to the Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay currently going through the Assembly.

Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson, and Chair of the Economy Committee, Caoimhe Archibald said:

"The Parental Bereavement Leave and Pay Bill is a very important piece of legislation which will provide much-needed support for workers following the death of a child or after a stillbirth from 24 weeks of pregnancy.

"I have also called for the provisions of the bill to be extended to include those experiencing miscarriage.

"The economy committee is bringing amendments to ensure that leave and pay are extended to workers experiencing miscarriage, within a year of the bill being passed.

"The north is leading the way, certainly across these islands, in putting in place specific provision for paid leave for workers suffering a miscarriage.

"It is important that workers have compassionate support at the most difficult times in their lives, including the loss of a child or a miscarriage.

“I’m confident the amendments being brought forward will receive the support of the Assembly and be put into law.”