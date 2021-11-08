Kelly extends solidarity to bus drivers

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has extended solidarity to bus drivers following a protest in Belfast against recent attacks on drivers.

The North Belfast MLA said:

"Bus drivers provide an absolutely invaluable service to our community, ensuring that people can access work, education and other amenities.

"Throughout the darkest days of the pandemic it was our bus drivers and transport workers who ensured that many frontline workers could continue to get to work, in fact they themselves are frontline workers,

"The hijacking of buses and attacks on drivers must stop immediately. No one should ever go to work facing intimidation or fearing attack.

"The leadership of political unionism must stop hyping up tensions with reckless and dangerous rhetoric, and actively work to bring these disgraceful attacks to end.

"I want to extend the continued solidarity of Sinn Féin to our bus drivers, these drivers are to be applauded and respected for their service to our community."