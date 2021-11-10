Planned Port Tunnel closure will cause travel chaos for Irish football fans tomorrow - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile has called for the planned closure of the Port Tunnel tomorrow evening to be delayed to accommodate fans travelling home from the World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium.

Senator Ó Donnghaile has written to Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan today requesting that he intervene.

Speaking today, Sinn Féin’s Seanad Group Leader said:

“The scheduled closure of the Port Tunnel tomorrow coincides with the end of the World Cup qualifier between Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium, which will cause travel chaos for football fans making the trip to Dublin.

“I have been contacted by a number of fans who will be making the journey and who are concerned about the impact the closure of the tunnel will have on their return trip home after the game.

“They inform me that this is not the first time a closure has happened at the same time as a match either.

“I fully appreciate that work needs to be carried out at the tunnel but would ask for greater communication and coordination between departments and agencies, especially to avoid such works coinciding with large-scale events.

“I hope the Minister can be of assistance and that he will encourage the Port Tunnel closure to be delayed to ensure minimum disruption to fans heading home.”