Sinn Féin resolutely opposed to petroleum licensing in the north - McGuigan

Speaking after a Sinn Féin delegation met with local activists today Sinn Féin spokesperson for Climate and Environment Philip McGuigan said:

"Today we had a very constructive engagement with local activists from Fermanagh and Leitrim.

"We restated our position that we are opposed to the approval of any petroleum licences by the Department of Economy (DfE).

"Last year Sinn Féin MLAs tabled a successful motion in the Assembly calling for an immediate moratorium on petroleum licensing for all exploration, drilling and extraction until legislation is brought forward that bans it in the north.

"We are acutely aware of the potential environmental and health implications to our local communities, and we are determined to prevent that.

"That is why my colleague Áine Murphy is currently bringing forward a private members bill to ban fracking in the north of Ireland.

"Sinn Féin will continue to oppose any attempts to explore, drill for or extract petroleum in the north."