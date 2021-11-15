European Parliamentarians urged to support an urgent meeting of Joint Committee - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA has met with senior members of the European Parliament and urged support from the Parliament for an urgent meeting of the Joint Committee.

Speaking after meeting German MEPs and European Parliament Committee Chairs, David McAllister and Bernd Lange, the party’s Brexit spokesperson said:

“Today, I met with senior MEPs David McAllister and Bernd Lange on the Protocol and threats by the British government to trigger Article 16.

“I told them that it is a reckless position which is politically destabilising and damaging the local economy, particularly at a time when businesses are creating jobs and attracting investment through the Protocol.

“People and businesses want solutions, and that is why I made it clear that the European Parliament should support the convening of the Joint Committee to discuss smooth implementation of the Protocol.

“I asked for increased public interventions from the key European Parliament Committees, to reinforce the strong messages coming from political figures in Congressional Committees in the US, in support of the Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement.

“The majority of people and political parties in the north rejected Brexit and now support the Protocol to prevent a hard border, protect the all-island economy and safeguard jobs.

“It is important these voices are heard, and I have reiterated the call of the majority of MLAs to put in place a mechanism to facilitate direct dialogue between the European Parliament, the Assembly and civic organisations in the north on implementation of the Protocol.

“I also proposed that the Parliament should invite a cross-party delegation of MLAs to Brussels to discuss the current Protocol impasse and the opportunities for pragmatic solutions at this time.”