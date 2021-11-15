Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald welcomes Congress leaders’ unequivocal rejection of British Government legacy proposals

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has welcomed the publication of a letter from leading Congress members, which calls on the US Administration to join in the “unequivocal rejection” of the British Government's legacy proposals.

This bipartisan letter, initiated by Rep. Tom Suozzi and supported the joint Chairs of the Friends of Ireland Caucus, Rep. Richard Neal and Rep. Mike Kelly, called on United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to speak out against the British Government’s proposal to end all judicial investigations and offer an unconditional amnesty.

The call was supported by 21 members of congress.

Teachta McDonald said:

“I want to thank the Members of Congress who signed this letter for standing by the rights of the victims of conflict and for standing up for the Good Friday Agreement. Representatives Neal, Kelly and Suozzi are great friends of Ireland and protectors of our agreements.

“The British Government's amnesty proposals run contrary to their obligations under the Stormont House Agreement and undermine the human rights commitments of the Good Friday Agreement.

“These proposals have rightly been rejected by all political parties across Ireland, by victims groups, by human rights experts internationally and the US Congress.

“The members of Congress are clear in their unequivocal rejection of the British Government's proposals - it is time for the British Government to listen and to return to the Stormont House Agreement.”

Congressional Letter (PDF)