Health Minister must bring forward measures to address winter pressures - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said today that urgent measures are needed to address winter pressures on the health service.

The Chair of the Assembly Health Committee said:

“Urgent measures are needed to address winter pressures, including, in particular the need for improved workforce planning.

“The Committee will want to discuss these issues in detail with the Health Minister when we meet with him on 2 December.

“It is essential that collectively we support our health services and our health workers in the face of enormous challenges over the coming winter months.”