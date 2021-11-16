British Secretary of State must live up to commitment and introduce Irish Language Act - Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has said the British Secretary of State must live up to his commitment and introduce the Irish Language Act.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin back An Dream Dearg’s call on the British Secretary of State to live up to his commitments to legislate for an Acht Gaeilge.

“The British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said at the end of October that he would introduce the legislation.

“Irish Language legislation is crucial to delivering genuine recognition to the equal rights and status of an ever-growing community of Gaeilgeoirí across our island.

“Acht Gaeilge is long overdue.

“There can be no more delays and the British government should get on with implementing its commitments.”