‘Dither and delay' from government has left us exposed in Covid surge - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that “dither, delay and a lack of forward-planning from government” has left us exposed in the latest Covid surge.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Teachta McDonald called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to implement antigen testing with urgency and to accelerate the vaccine booster campaign.

She also said that workers and businesses prevented from earning by the effective shutdown of the late night economy have to be supported.

Speaking following the exchange, Teachta McDonald said:

“The Taoiseach refused to reverse the government decision to cut and close-off the PUP for workers in the late night sector that has been shutdown with the flick of a switch.

"A few weeks before Christmas, workers who have already endured a devastating eighteen months are being thrown under the bus. They have rent, mortgages and bills to pay. They have children to provide for. These workers and families must be protected

“The dither and delay, and the failure of government to plan for a Covid surge has left us badly exposed.

"We need the government to come forward with a plan for the wide use and affordability of antigen tests and we need to see a serious and urgent ramping up of pace with the booster campaign."