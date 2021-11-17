Sinn Féin meet Belfast Trust over A&E pressures

Sinn Féin representatives John Finucane MP, Paul Maskey MP and Carál Ní Chuilín held an urgent meeting with the Chief Executive and senior staff of the Belfast Trust on the pressures in Emergency Departments in the Royal, Mater and Children’s hospitals.

John Finucane said:

“Today we held an urgent meeting with Chief Executive and senior staff of the Belfast Trust and raised our concerns on the pressures in emergency departments in the Royal, Mater and Children’s hospitals.

“Ambulances are being delayed at emergency departments due to pressures in admitting sick people. It is vital they are freed up to respond to emergencies.

“The staff are overworked and running on empty. They need additional support.

“Families also need support; packages must be put in place so that people can get home to their homes.

“Urgent measures are needed to address winter pressures, including, in particular the need for improved workforce planning.”