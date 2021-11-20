DUP Economy Minister should end stalling on Energy Strategy – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the DUP Economy Minister to publish the long awaited Energy Strategy.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"We are facing a cost of living crisis with soaring energy prices driving up household bills.

"The department for economy's energy strategy has been in development for over two years and the consultation on the draft strategy closed on 2nd July 2021.

"There was an expectation that the final energy strategy would be published for COP26, that hasn't happened and we still do not have a definitive publication date for it.

"This is an important strategy that will help to map the way forward in the decarbonisation of our economy and society, and vitally the move away from fossil fuels and the fluctuating prices that are impacting on families and businesses.

"I am calling on the DUP economy minister to publish the energy strategy.

“We need to see what the department for economy is proposing in the medium to longer term transition to net zero but also what it is proposing to help workers, families and businesses here and now.”