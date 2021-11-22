Workers left high and dry by Government failure to act on PUP - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has slammed the Government for leaving workers high and dry, after it emerged that restoring the PUP was not even considered at today’s cabinet sub committee on economic recovery.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Kerrane said:



“After much talk ahead of the Sub-Cabinet meeting today, it appears no decisions have been made.



“It also appears that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the only Covid support available to workers impacted by restrictions was not even on the agenda.



“This is despite comments from Ministers that the PUP would be considered in light of changing public health advice.



“Restrictions announced by Government last week have impacted workers yet the Government are leaving them high and dry. Once again workers have been badly let down by this out of touch Government.



“After much talk and speculation nothing has come out of the meeting today. This adds to the uncertainty for workers and families. This is unacceptable.



“The PUP should be reinstated for those workers who need it. This is the very least the Government can provide to workers impacted by restrictions. The Government must show leadership here and stand up for workers without any further delay.”