Reilly backs campaign for Irish Language signage and residency at Queen's University

Tacaíonn ball tionól Shinn Féin Aisling Reilly leis an fheachtas ón Chumann Ghaelach in Ollscoil na Banríona le comharthaí Ghaeilge a chur in airde thart ar an suíomh Ollscoile agus le scéim chónaithe a chur ar fáil le gur féidir le mic léinn buaileadh agus caidreamh a bhunú le Gaeilgeoirí fud fad na tíre.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"Sinn Féin backs this campaign to increase the visibility of the language through signage and provision of a residential scheme for Irish speakers.

“I want to commend the students and staff for giving a voice to Irish speakers for leading this campaign in the interests of equality and Inclusion.

“As a Gaeligeoir, I know first-hand the inequalities that Irish speakers face as they enter third level education, the research by An Cuman Gaelach proves that students and staff want greater promotion of the language on campus and that must be acknowledged and acted upon.

“Gaeilgeoirí deserve better than the status quo. By implementing these proposals Queen’s has the opportunity to become a leader in terms of equality, I hope that Queen’s will listen to these calls and implement these small but significant proposals."