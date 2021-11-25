Beware of “Nasty Christmas Pressie Brexit Surprise” warns MEP MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus, a member of the EU Parliament’s ‘UK Contact Group’, has said hundreds of thousands of Irish consumers could get a nasty Christmas Brexit surprise as they order gifts and other goods from Britain. Such purchases will be hit with duties and VAT which can include online orders made through Irish websites of British retailers.

MEP MacManus said:

“Brexit continues to be bad for Ireland in every way and as Christmas approaches it will bring another nasty surprise for many. People ordering toys and gifts from British websites will be unaware that goods for personal use now attract duties and VAT which can hugely increase the total cost.”

“Worryingly, I am hearing very little official guidance on this issue which is creating potential nasty financial surprises for families in the coming weeks. I have written to the Revenue Commissioners and the Minister for Finance to seek a more public campaign of information for consumers.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP had a word of warning for online shoppers.

“My advice to anybody thinking of ordering from a British website or indeed any website is to make sure that the goods will be shipped from inside the EU or otherwise be aware that duties and VAT will be added.”

“I am also concerned about anecdotal evidence of An Post warehouses being filled with goods ordered into Ireland from Britain, but then left in limbo as consumers refuse to pay the duties and businesses refuse to accept a return. Clarity is need for everybody to avoid nasty surprises during what it is already an expensive and stressful time for so many workers and families.” ENDS