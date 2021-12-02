O’Neill extends her condolences to the family of Sean Donnelly

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has expressed condolences following the death of Fermanagh and Omagh Sinn Féin councillor Seán Donnelly.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“I’m deeply saddened to hear that Councillor Seán Donnelly has passed away today.

“Seán was a lifelong Republican and Gael who worked tirelessly for the local community to deliver better services and facilities for families.

“First elected to Omagh District Council and then Fermanagh and Omagh Council, he represented the people of Loughmacrory for over ten years as an elected representative.

“I had the pleasure to visit Seán recently at his home following Tír Eoghain’s historic All-Ireland win. He was so proud of our county.

“My thoughts are with his wife Ita, his children Tanya, Shane, Eunan and Caoimhe and the wider family, but also with his friends and colleagues on the council.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”