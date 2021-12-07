Molloy meets new Shadow British Secretary of State

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy today met with the British Labour Party’s new shadow Secretary of State, Peter Kyle MP at Westminster.

The Mid Ulster MP reiterated Sinn Féin’s opposition to the Tory government’s amnesty proposals for British state forces.

Francie Molloy said:

“Today, I met with the new shadow Secretary of State, Peter Kyle at Westminster.

“I reiterated the widespread opposition on this island from victims, survivors and political parties to the Tory government’s plan to implement an amnesty for British state forces.

“I welcome his commitment to opposing these proposals and urged him to continue to back the call for this cynical plan to be scrapped.

“Alongside that, I also raised Sinn Féin’s call for the British Labour Party to set out its criteria for the holding of an Irish unity referendum as a potential future British government.

“I look forward to working with Peter in the time ahead.”