30 bus cancellations in three days for South Antrim - Cllr McCleave

Sinn Féin Councillor for Glenavy, Gary McCleave, has called for action on the high number of bus cancellations in the south Antrim area over the past number of weeks.

Speaking today Cllr McCleave said:

“Over the past number of weeks we have seen numerous cancellations of Translink services from the Crumlin, Glenavy, Belfast, Lisburn and Antrim routes, all affecting South Antrim residents. Both myself and Cllr Anne Marie Logue in Crumlin have been inundated with calls locally.

"The latest news is that 30 buses in the next three days have now been cancelled.

“This has caused serious disruption to those within our towns and rural communities who rely on public transport to access employment, studies, health appointments and local retail outlets, especially approaching the Christmas period.

“Some of our schools have also been impacted by the current situation with a number of delays meaning children are left stranded until such times as a bus arrives.

“Translink needs to be innovative in finding ways to ensure that such disruption ends with immediate effect. As a publicly funded body they have a duty of care to those who rely on their services.

“I will be in contact with Translink to examine why this is happening and pressing Translink to reinstate a regular and dependable service on these routes instead of rural residents being left stranded.”