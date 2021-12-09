Real social housing delivery at just 35% in third quarter of 2021 - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has expressed his deep concern that only 35% of the real social housing delivery target for 2021 has been reached by the third quarter of the year.

Real social housing is homes that are built or acquired by local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies.

Commenting on the publication of the Q3 social housing figures for 2021, Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Q3 social housing figures for the quarter of 2021 are deeply concerning and much worse than expected.

“In terms of real social housing just 3,611 of 10,300 have been delivered. That is just 35% of the target.

“The picture gets even worse when you compare this with the steady dependency on the private rented sector to deliver social homes.

“The government has reached 73% of its delivery target of leased homes via schemes like RAS and HAP, with 13,691 leased units out of a target of 18,250 for 2021.

“This is despite the Minister for Housing stating on many occasions that he would be rolling back on the leasing units from the private rented sector as a way of delivering social housing.

“The failure of this government in terms of social housing construction is stark when you compare it to how the private residential construction sector has rebounded this year.

“The low level of delivery of permanent social homes, coupled with the rise in the number of single property landlords leaving the market due to their properties exiting negative equity, is contributing to the rising trend in homelessness.

“It is clear that there are barriers to the large-scale delivery of social housing by local authorities.

“Covid-19 has been a factor. However, the public spending code rules enforced by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and the four stage approvals process has severely hampered the ability of local authorities to press on with the construction of new homes.

“Until these issues are urgently reformed the government will struggle to meet its modest real social housing delivery targets.”

