Final Report of Seanad Brexit Committee welcome - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

9 December, 2021 - by Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanad Group Leader Niall Ó Donnghaile has welcomed the publication of the Seanad Special Select Committee’s Report on Brexit. 

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile, a member of the Committee since its inception, said:

“I would encourage people throughout society to read this report, which is the culmination of a significant amount of engagement and work.

“The report itself deals with a broad range of sectors, stakeholders and issues of concern for our society, North and South.

“The report deals comprehensively with our engagements and makes a number of recommendations.

“But, crucially, it also notes the unanimous agreement of the EU Member States that the North of Ireland would automatically rejoin the EU in the event of a successful unity referendum under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

“That is something that we in the Oireachtas should actively work towards.” 

The report can be read here.

