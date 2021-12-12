DUP needs to end threats and focus on issues that matter - O'Neill

Sinn Féin leas-uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has said that the DUP must end its repeated threats to the political institutions and focus on issues that matter to people.

Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today we have again witnessed yet more dysfunction and recklessness from the DUP in the midst of a pandemic as it threatens to collapse the political institutions.

“Just this week, the Executive agreed to increase the budget for health with this investment tackling waiting lists and supporting our hard pressed healthcare staff.

“The Executive is also continuing to navigate through the pandemic as the omicron variant poses a new threat to local communities.

“We are also going through a rising cost of living crisis, and the public is looking towards the Executive for support and initiatives that put money in the pockets of families and workers to help cope at this time.

“Walking away from the institutions with the challenges that face our society is an abdication of leadership and deeply irresponsible.

"It is an insult to our healthcare workers, local communities and families.

“The DUP campaigned for Brexit and they are responsible for any damage that has come about as a result.

“The DUP must end its repeated threats to the political institutions and focus on issues that matter to people.

“This is a time for responsible leadership. That's what people want and that is what Sinn Féin will continue to provide."