534 patients on trolleys underlines government failure to properly resource hospital capacity expansion - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has expressed concern that 534 people were waiting on trolleys this morning.

He said that this statistic - the worst trolley count since the pandemic began - underlines the failure of government to properly resource hospital capacity expansion, and that it will have consequences for patient care.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“It is very troubling to learn that 534 people were waiting on trolleys or in wards without a hospital bed this morning, with 79 in Limerick and 61 in Letterkenny.

“This underlines the failure of government to properly resource enough beds and staff for hospitals to safely manage patients.

“The high trolley count indicates that some hospitals are running dangerously over capacity. This will have consequences for patient care and in terms of cancellations.

“In the middle of a pandemic, the government and HSE need to be taking all steps to reduce hospital overcrowding.

“They have had nearly two years to put in place capacity expansions in hospitals and the community to avoid these high trolley levels.

“They have failed to do this, and years of neglect have led to a real crisis in hospitals this winter. Staff are exhausted and overworked already with no plan in sight as they battle through another very difficult winter.

“The government must produce a fully funded workforce and capacity expansion plan to end the annual trolley crisis.

“The Minister and HSE need to put in place mitigation measures for each hospital suffering from overcrowding to keep this situation under control.”