Archibald Welcomes Fiscal Commission Interim Report

Speaking after the publication today of the Fiscal Commission's Interim Report Sinn Féin spokesperson for the Economy, and Chair of the Assembly Economy Committee, Caoimhe Archibald said:

"I welcome the publication today of the Fiscal Commission's Interim Report on Fiscal Devolution.

"This is an important step in understanding the potential benefit of greater devolution of fiscal powers to the north.

"The report recognises that the north of Ireland has a smaller economy and lower rates of pay as well as fewer fiscal powers compared with the devolved authorities in Scotland and Wales.

"Our particular situation as a small economy and an area on the island of Ireland requires greater power to make decisions to meet the needs of people here.

"Today's interim report is the beginning of an important conversation and we will be considering fully the interim report and working with the Fiscal Commission again in advance of the final report in the New Year."