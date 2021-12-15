City Deal funding ‘hugely transformative’ for towns and cities – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has welcomed sign-off on a one-billion-pound City Deal investment for cities and towns from Newry to Belfast to Antrim and said the funding is ‘hugely transformative’.

John Finucane said:

“Delivery of the one-billion-pound City Deal is hugely transformative and a game-changer for Belfast, Newry, Antrim and surrounding areas.

“This will create thousands of jobs and opportunities and attract investment to help unlock the huge potential that exists in these areas.

“It will also fund major tourism and infrastructure projects to continue the regeneration of our towns and cities.

“Crucial to this has been the determination of Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy to promote regional equality by delivering investment where it is needed.

“This is an exciting time for cities across the north and our priority in the time ahead will be ensuring that ordinary people feel the benefits of this huge funding package.”