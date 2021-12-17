British government must step up with more funding for Omicron response – Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the British government needs to step up and provide additional funding to support businesses, workers, and families in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I welcome the call from Finance Minister Conor Murphy to the British Treasury for additional funding and the reinstatement of the furlough scheme.

"As the public health situation evolves in light of the new Omicron variant, the British government needs to reinstate the furlough scheme immediately and provide additional financial assistance so we can help businesses protect jobs and livelihoods."