Breakthrough on continued supply of medicines welcome - Kearney

Speaking on today's announcement by the European Commission and the package of proposals they have agreed to ensure the continued supply of medicines in the North from Britain, Sinn Fein party Brexit spokesperson Declan Kearney MLA commented:

"Today's announcement by the EU is very welcome and represents real progress which addresses the concerns relating to the continued supply of medicines across the North.

"Clearly continued supply of medicines for thousands of patients who depend on life-saving medication is critical, so the fact that there will be no change or disruption will be welcomed across our society.

"Brexit has caused huge upheaval for citizens and businesses in the North who want stability and certainty as they go about their everyday affairs.

"The Protocol limits the impact of Brexit and while imperfect, it is very much critical to safeguarding our economy and people's livelihoods, and has been shown to do so over recent months.

"On the wider EU and British Government Talks on how to make the Protocol work better, I like everyone else wants to see a resolution as quickly as possible when Talks resume in the New Year.

"Today's progress on medicines will undoubtedly add momentum to those Talks which is a development we in Sinn Fein welcome. This breakthrough demonstrates that there is no issue which cannot be resolved to ensure a smooth operation of the Protocol if the political will exists.”