Joint Committee on Protocol should be urgently convened - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has called for the Protocol Joint Committee to be urgently convened, and for the British government to work with the EU through the agreed framework to find solutions which enable local businesses to continue benefiting from the Protocol.

The Party’s Brexit spokesperson was speaking after Liz Truss replaced David Frost as the British government’s Brexit Minister.

Declan Kearney said:

"The new British government Brexit Minister, Liz Truss, must urgently convene the Protocol Joint Committee and work with the EU to deliver solutions and certainty for businesses.

"I would encourage the new Brexit Minister to follow a very different path from the destructive one pursued by David Frost, who consistently acted as a barrier to the implementation of the Protocol and continuously frustrated progress to resolve issues.

"The approach of the British government to Brexit has been defined by internal infighting, zero pragmatism and absolutely no leadership.

"The reality is simple, there is no alternative to the protocol and this must be acknowledged by the British government - who signed, sealed and delivered the Protocol in 2019.

"The Protocol recognises the special status of this island. It prevents a hard border, safeguards jobs and the all-Ireland economy, and protects the Good Friday Agreement. Significantly it also provides unique dual market access for local businesses, manufacturers and agri-food sector.

"Local businesses have had enough of the instability perpetuated by the British government, they deserve stability, certainty and solutions to the issues.

"The Protocol Joint Committee should be immediately convened to smooth out issues and ensure lasting stability."