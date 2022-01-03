Menu

Portglenone community 'shocked and saddened' by tragic death of Connor Marron

3 January, 2022 - by Philip McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigian has said the community of Portglenone are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Connor Marron. 

The North Antrim MLA said: 

“The community are shocked and very saddened to learn about the death of Connor Marron. 

“Conor was a talented sportsman with a bright future ahead of him. 

“His death is such a terrible tragedy for his family and friends and I extend my sympathies and condolences to them at this sad time." 

