Portglenone community 'shocked and saddened' by tragic death of Connor Marron

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigian has said the community of Portglenone are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Connor Marron.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“The community are shocked and very saddened to learn about the death of Connor Marron.

“Conor was a talented sportsman with a bright future ahead of him.

“His death is such a terrible tragedy for his family and friends and I extend my sympathies and condolences to them at this sad time."