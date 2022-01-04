Menu

O'Dowd condemns online abuse of Diane Dodds

4 January, 2022 - by John O'Dowd

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has condemned the online abuse of Diane Dodds and her family.

The Upper Bann MLA said:


“The online abuse directed at Diane Dodds and her family is wrong and is to be unreservedly condemned.



“Like any form of bullying, online abuse can have a devastating and cruel impact on the victim.



“We all have a duty to call and report online abuse. Social media and website providers also have a responsibility to ensure that abusers are identified.”

