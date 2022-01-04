Return to Work Safely Protocol should be updated - Louise O’Reilly TD
Speaking this afternoon, Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Workers’ Rights Louise O’Reilly TD, has called for the Return to Work Safely Protocol to be updated given the current Covid19 wave driven by the Omicron variant.
Teachta O’Reilly said:
“The Work Safely Protocol is an important document setting out the minimum Public Health infection prevention and control measures required to be taken by employers and workers, in every place of work, to prevent and reduce the spread of Covid19.
“At different stages throughout the pandemic the protocol has been updated, enhanced, and refined given the prevailing situation.
“In the face of the current wave of Covid19 infections, driven by the Omicron variant, I believe the Labour Employer Economic Forum (LEEF) should be convened in order to finesse the Return to Work Safely Protocol.
“If we want to ensure the ongoing safe operation of workplaces and prevent and reduce the spread of Covid19 and in the workplace, then the LEEF forum should meet to review the Return to Work Safely Protocol and see if additional precautions or measures would benefit workers and employers.
“Any such meetings must include a detailed discussion on ventilation, filtration, facemask grades and standards, and all possible mitigation measures. Only by keeping workers safe can we ensure their health and wellbeing, and also guarantee that services and the economy can function.
“Given the current situation caused by the Omicron variant there is merit in the LEEF forum reviewing said the Return to Work Safely Protocol which has not been updated since November of last year.”