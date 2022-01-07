Rising inflation at record levels is having a major impact on workers and families - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has warned that rising inflation at record levels is having a major impact on workers and families.

Figures released today showed inflation across the euro area rising to 5% in December.

Commenting on the data, Teachta Kerrane said:

“Rising inflation at record levels is having a major impact on workers and families.

“This was reflected in the Cost of Living survey results I published in November. Over 14,500 people responded to the survey with the majority of them majority working full time (55%) and struggling to cover basic essentials.

“Many households have also seen their income drop due to Covid-19 while outgoings remained the same. This is putting huge pressure on people’s finances.

“We have seen little urgency from the Government to support households. I had brought forward a Dáil Motion last February, almost a year ago, seeking action on household utility debt yet, it took the Government until December last to take action on the energy costs crisis.

“In that time the situation has spiralled out of control for households – there were over 35 price hikes from energy providers last year alone.

“Government have announced a payment of €100 to households to assist with electricity costs. However, we have no timeframe for when this will actually be introduced. Households needed the support at the start of this Winter.

“The Fuel Allowance is extremely limited. The Department of Social Protection estimate their changes to eligibility will see an additional 7,000 households benefit from the Fuel Allowance.

“We need to see greater action from Government on the cost of living crisis.

“Sinn Féin published a range of proposals on how this could be done last November. This included banning rent increases for 3 years, the introduction of the Living Wage, a discretionary fund to assist those struggling with energy costs, reducing the cost of education, including childcare and reducing the cost of insurance.

“These are the kind of measures we need to see action on as inflation hits record levels and workers and families pick up the tab. Government inaction is not good enough. It’s time to deliver the change that ordinary workers and families need to get a break from spiralling costs.”