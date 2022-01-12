Supports for Shannon must be multi-annual and extend beyond 2022 - Violet-Anne Wynne TD

Sinn Féin TD for Clare Violet-Anne Wynne has called for supports that were recently offered to Shannon Airport to be extended beyond 2022.

Teachta Wynne was speaking following an announcement by Ryanair that they will cut their services running from Shannon Airport for the rest of January,

Teachta Wynne said:

“Shannon Airport has had the bad luck of falling between the cracks of statutory support.

“It hasn’t received the same level of supports as the other state airports that are still under the remit of the Dublin Airport Authority, i.e. Dublin and Cork.

"But it also hasn’t been incorporated into the category of regional airports – which means it has been, up until now excluded from applying for funding ring-fenced for our country’s smaller airports.

“I support the Shannon Group's call for the permanent inclusion of Shannon Airport into the Regional Airports Programme.

“This will allow the airport to attract more resources and funding to allow them to remain buoyant in these very challenging times.

“Multi-annual funding is a key ask for the group as it will allow for forward planning and necessary developments that span across more than a 12 month period.

“I also welcome and congratulate the excellent work being done by the Group to secure 3 transatlantic routes that will become operational later this year – this really is excellent news for the region.

“I am working to support the development of a Limerick-Shannon rail line which will make Shannon the first airport in the state to be connected by rail infrastructure. I am eager to see the costings on this capital project to see if it is viable.

“Footfall in Shannon has been decreasing since 2008, hit its lowest in 2012 and has only marginally increased since then.

"Obviously, consistent state support is key to returning activity at Shannon Airport to its former glory and by doing so, benefitting the Midwest region in its entirety."